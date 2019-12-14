Lena Dunham

“This woman is turning 30 today and what can I say. She can cook a lasagna or a lemon drizzle cake. She can cut your cat’s nails gently and even knows the term ‘dew claw,’” the Girls creator wrote. “She can style an outfit, paint a birthday gift by hand, plan a day that feels like an hour. She can fix a broken heart (not just with her music but with her love and wisdom.) She can dance (both hot and goofy.) She can unite friends and send the best links of the week and also, oh I forgot, slay the forces of oppression for female artists and become an irreplaceable icon. When I met her more than seven years ago my opening line was ‘how are you enjoying twenty two?’ and she said ‘so far, it’s been magical.’ And that’s her approach to everything- she finds the magic even when it’s not magical and she uses that sense of optimism and nostalgia to fill all our lives with the same.”

Dunham added: “Tay, I love you- more than we love caffeine, the real estate section or even- yes even- cats. Thank you for letting me watch you grow into this woman of wild grace. Oh, and you even look good in hats- none of it’s fair, but it’s all so wonderful.”