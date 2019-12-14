Todrick Hall

“I knew from the day you agreed to split on a couch with me that we’d be friends forever!” Swift’s frequent collaborator began alongside a series of photos of the pair. “Today you celebrate 30 years on this planet, and I just want to say thank you for being such a real friend, such a great therapist, such an iconic musician and songwriter, such a bad ass woman who’s not afraid to speak her mind and such a phenomenal human being. I have watched you grow as an artist and use your voice and gift to help make this crazy world we live in a much better place. Every time I hear ‘shade never made anybody less gay’ being sung by children and teens in middle America I think, holy s—t my friend is changing the world. Not many can do that, but you can and you do!”

He concluded: “I don’t know what the future has in store for us, but I know it’s bright and I got my sunglasses READY HONEY! So blessed to be a part of your journey and to quote my favorite musical of all time ‘because I knew you, I have been changed for good.’ Happy Birthday @taylorswift 🎂”