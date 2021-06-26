Taylor Swift’s Exes: What the Singer’s Former Flames Are Doing Now

Chord Overstreet

The Glee star was linked to the “Lover” singer in February 2011 after they attended an L.A. Kings hockey game together. A source told Us at the time that the actor was “into” Swift, but the romance didn’t go anywhere. Overstreet moved on with Emma Roberts, whom he dated for nearly one year before calling it quits in January 2012. He later romanced Ashley Benson, Halston Sage and Brooke Butler before dating Emma Watson for six months in 2018. He was linked to model Amanda Pizziconi from 2019 to 2020.

The Tennessee native starred in 4th Man Out and The Swing of Things in addition to appearing on Pickle and Peanut and one episode of The Bold Type. Overstreet has also released three EPs, 2017’s Tree House Tapes, 2020’s Hold On and 2021’s Stone Man.