Taylor Swift’s Exes: What the Singer’s Former Flames Are Doing Now

Conor Kennedy

Robert F. Kennedy’s grandson had a summer romance with the Miss Americana star in 2012. After packing on major PDA in Massachusetts for months, the pair called it quits that September. Nearly a decade later, Conor stepped out with model girlfriend Ava Dash at a Hamptons party in June 2021.

Conor made headlines in December 2016 when he was arrested in Aspen following a bar fight. He pleaded guilty in February 2017 to disorderly conduct, claiming he was defending a friend who was called a homophobic slur. He paid a $500 fine and was ordered to write an apology letter to the victim and abstain from drugs and alcohol for six months. He is also known for his work with the Ocean Alliance.