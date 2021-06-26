Taylor Swift’s Exes: What the Singer’s Former Flames Are Doing Now

Harry Styles

The former One Direction singer and the “Bad Blood” songwriter were spotted together at the Central Park Zoo in December 2012. Their romance was short-lived, however, with the pair going their separate ways in early 2013. The former flames proved they are on good terms while attending the 2021 Grammys in March, as they were spotted supporting one another at the show.

Styles was linked to Kendall Jenner in 2013 and sparked reconciliation rumors two years later when they were spotted on a yacht in Anguilla. The “Sweet Creature” crooner was rumored to be dating model Nadine Leopold from 2014 to 2015. Us confirmed in May 2017 that Styles was “casually seeing” Tess Ward before romancing Camille Rowe for a year. The musician started dating his Don’t Worry Darling director, Olivia Wilde, in January 2021.

The British crooner dropped his first solo album, Harry Styles, in 2017, after One Direction split one year prior. He released Fine Line in 2019 and earned his first Grammy for Best Solo Pop Performance with “Watermelon Sugar” in 2021. Styles starred in 2017’s Dunkirk before landing roles in My Policeman and Don’t Worry Darling.