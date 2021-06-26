Taylor Swift’s Exes: What the Singer’s Former Flames Are Doing Now

Jake Gyllenhaal

A source exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2011 that Swift was “really upset” after Gyllenhaal broke off their two-month romance ahead of New Year’s in 2010. More than a decade later, some fans think Swift’s “Mr. Perfectly Fine,” which was an April 2021 vault release, was written about the actor after their split. Months after their breakup, Gyllenhaal was spotted with Jessica Lowndes in April 2011 before having a brief fling with Minka Kelly in June 2012. Us confirmed in December 2018 that the Nightcrawler actor had begun seeing French model Jeanne Cadieu six months prior. They were last spotted together in June 2020.

The Oscar nominee has kept himself busy, working on a number of films over the past decade. He starred in End of Watch, Enemy, Southpaw, Everest, Demolition, Nocturnal Animals, Spider-Man: Far From Home, The Guilty and The Division.