Taylor Swift’s Exes: What the Singer’s Former Flames Are Doing Now

Joe Jonas

The former Disney Channel star ended his relationship with Swift in a now-famous 27-second phone call in 2008. He went on to date Camilla Belle, Demi Lovato, Ashley Greene and Gigi Hadid before finding love with Sophie Turner in October 2016. The singer and the Game of Thrones alum tied the knot in May 2019 and welcomed their first child in July 2020.

Following his role as Joe Lucas on Jonas, the musician released his first solo album, Fastlife, in 2011. He then created the group DNCE and dropped the band’s first album, DNCE, in 2016. Jonas reunited with his brothers, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, in 2019 to bring back the Jonas Brothers. They have since released the album Happiness Begins.