Taylor Swift’s Exes: What the Singer’s Former Flames Are Doing Now

Lucas Till

Till had a brief romance with the musician in 2009 after he starred in her “You Belong With Me” music video in 2009. The Hannah Montana: The Movie actor was then linked to Debby Ryan before dating Kayslee Collins from 2010 to 2012. He was most recently in a relationship with actress Carlson Young, but things fizzled out in 2015 after three years together.

The Texas native’s career has taken off since his music video performance alongside the “Red” singer. Till starred in The Spy Next Door, Crush, Paranoia, Dark Harts, Bravetown and played Alex Summers/Havok in three X-Men films. He has been playing Angus MacGyver on MacGyver since 2016.