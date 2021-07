Matt Healy

Us exclusively revealed that Swift spent time with the 1975 guitarist in late 2014. The “Robbers” rocker has since dated Halsey (briefly in 2015) and Gabriella Brooks from 2015 to 2019. He was rumored to be seeing FKA Twigs in February 2020 after Healy shared a photo of the pair getting cozy on social media. The musician released three records with his band 1975 following his brief fling with Swift, including 2020’s Notes on a Conditional Form.