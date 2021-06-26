Taylor Swift’s Exes: What the Singer’s Former Flames Are Doing Now

Taylor Lautner

Following his three-month romance with Swift in 2009, Lautner moved on with his Abduction costar Lily Collins after meeting on the 2010 movie set. The pair split in September 2011. The actor started dating Marie Avgeropoulos in the summer of 2013, but the duo went their separate ways in January 2015. Lautner then dated Billie Lourd for several months before splitting in July 2017. He became Instagram official with nurse girlfriend Taylor Dome in October 2018.

The Michigan native has continued to find success in acting since splitting from Swift, playing Jacob Black in five Twilight Saga films. He also starred in Grown Ups 2, Tracers and Run the Tide. The actor played Dr. Cassidy Cascade on Scream Queens before portraying Dale on Cuckoo.