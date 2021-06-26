Taylor Swift’s Exes: What the Singer’s Former Flames Are Doing Now

Tom Hiddleston

The Avengers actor dated Swift for three months in 2016 before the “Welcome to New York” singer broke it off. “She was the one to put the brakes on the relationship,” a source close to the couple told Us in September of that year. “Tom wanted the relationship to be more public than she was comfortable with.” Hiddleston was linked to Betrayal costar Zawe Ashton in 2020, with The Sun reporting in July that they were living together in Atlanta, Georgia.

Shortly after his romance with Swift fizzled out, Hiddleston played Jonathan Pine on The Night Manager. He then appeared in Kong: Skull Island, Thor: Ragnarok and portrayed Loki in both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. His series Loki premiered in 2021 and Hiddleston is currently filming the miniseries The Essex Serpent.