Taylor Swift vs. Demi Lovato

After Lovato infamously told the paparazzi to “Ask Taylor!” when asked about former bestie Gomez in 2009, it was clear the two women weren’t close. The “Body Say” singer has since slammed Swift on multiple occasions, including for her drama with Perry.

“I think in certain situations, certain people could be doing more if they’re going to claim [feminism] as part of their brand,” Lovato told Glamour in 2016. “I think that having a song and a video about tearing Katy Perry down, that’s not women’s empowerment. We all do things that aren’t, but I have to ask myself, ‘Am I content with calling myself a feminist?’ Yes, because I speak out.”

During Swift’s drama with Braun, Lovato stood up for the manager, who signed her earlier that year.

“Personally, I’m grateful he came into my life when he did. Please stop ‘dragging’ people or bullying them. There’s enough hate in this world as it is,” she wrote on Instagram Story in June 2019. “Y’all can come after me all you want but I’m always gonna stay loyal to my team. I value loyalty more than most people in this world and if my name is gonna be brought into conversations I’m gonna stand up for myself and the ones on my team.”