Taylor Swift vs. Joe Jonas

In November 2008, Swift claimed the “Sucker” singer dumped her with a 27-second phone call the month prior. Jonas offered his version of the events in a Myspace post that same month: “For those who have expressed concern over the ’27 second’ phone call, I called to discuss feelings with the other person. Those feelings were obviously not well received. I did not end the conversation. Someone else did. Phone calls can only last as long as the person on the other end of the line is willing to talk.” The former couple have since made peace, even going on a double date in June 2015 with then-partners Calvin Harris and Gigi Hadid.