Taylor Swift vs. John Mayer

Swift all but named ex Mayer as the subject of her 2010 song “Dear John,” a track he later said embarrassed him. “I never got an email,” he told Rolling Stone in June 2012. “I never got a phone call. I was really caught off-guard, and it really humiliated me at a time when I’d already been dressed down. … I didn’t deserve it. I’m pretty good at taking accountability now, and I never did anything to deserve that. It was a really lousy thing for her to do.” More than six years later, though, he told concertgoers that Swift’s album Reputation is “a fine piece of work.”