Taylor Swift vs. Justin Bieber

Rumors surfaced in 2013 that Swift didn’t like Bieber after she stuck her tongue out when the singer kissed then-girlfriend Selena Gomez, Swift’s close friend, backstage at the Billboard Music Awards.

It wasn’t until Bieber was mentioned in Swift’s aforementioned post about Braun, however, that she addressed any issues between them. “This is Scooter Braun, bullying me on social media when I was at my lowest point. He’s about to own all the music I’ve ever made,” Swift captioned a photo of West, Bieber and Braun FaceTiming in 2016. The “Sorry” crooner apologized for the “hurtful” photo in a response, but also clapped back at Swift.

“I have to be honest though it was my caption and post that I screenshoted (SIC) of scooter and Kanye that said ‘taylor swift what up’ he didnt have anything to do with it and it wasnt even a part of the conversation in all actuality he was the person who told me not to joke like that,” Bieber wrote. “Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you.! As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn’t fair. What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter.”