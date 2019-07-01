Taylor Swift vs. Katy Perry

The pop stars’ “Bad Blood” began when Swift claimed Perry poached some of her backup dancers in 2014. Perry sent Swift an actual olive branch in May 2018, and the following March, the “Swish Swish” singer said she’s “open” to collaborating with Swift.

The two women buried the hatchet for good in June 2019, with Perry making a guest appearance in Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” music video.

“You know … we’ve been on good terms for a while,” Swift explained at the time. “She sent me a really nice note and olive branch … like, an actual olive branch, to my tour, which started … the Reputation stadium tour awhile ago, and from that point on, we’ve been on good terms.”