Taylor Swift vs. Kim Kardashian
After Swift called West out over the line, Kardashian defended her husband by posting footage of Swift commending some of the rapper's lyrics (he did not tell her about the "that bitch" line) and by tweeting snake emojis in an apparent reference to Swift. The reality star said she was "over" the feud with Swift in January 2019, but Swift had more to say on the topic. "It would be nice if we could get an apology from people who bully us, but maybe all I'll ever get is the satisfaction of knowing I could survive it, and thrive in spite of it," the singer wrote in an Elle essay that March.