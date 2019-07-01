Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun

The “ME!” singer slammed the popular manager in a lengthy Tumblr post in June 2019 after he bought her former label, Big Machine Records, and subsequently acquired her masters. Swift claimed she’s been the victim of “incessant manipulative bullying” from Braun and his clients, including Justin Bieber and West.

“Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy,” she wrote. “Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it. This is my worst case scenario. This is what happens when you sign a deal at fifteen to someone for whom the term ‘loyalty’ is clearly just a contractual concept. And when that man says ‘Music has value’, he means its value is beholden to men who had no part in creating it.”

Swift also alleged that Big Machine founder Scott Borchetta, who made the deal with Braun, knew she would be upset by the news. “Any time Scott Borchetta has heard the words ‘Scooter Braun’ escape my lips, it was when I was either crying or trying not to,” the singer wrote. “He knew what he was doing; they both did. Controlling a woman who didn’t want to be associated with them. In perpetuity. That means forever.”

Braun, for his part, has yet to publicly comment on Swift’s claims. His wife, Yael Cohen, however, defended him via Instagram. “Let’s get the facts straight. You were given the opportunity to own your masters, you passed. Interesting that the man you’re so ‘grossed out’ by believed in you more than you believe in yourself,” the F–k Cancer founder wrote. “And girl, who are you to talk about bullying? The world has watched you collect and drop friends like wilted flowers. My husband is anything but a bully, he’s spent his life standing up for people and causes he believes in.”