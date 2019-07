Taylor Swift vs. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler

After the Saturday Night Live alums made a joke about Swift’s love life at the 2013 Golden Globes, Swift expressed her outrage with a Madeleine Albright quote: “There’s a special place in hell for women who don’t help other women.” Fey later told Entertainment Tonight that it was a “shame she didn’t take [the joke] in the crazy-aunt spirit in which it was intended.”