Pics Inside Taylor Swift’s Friendships With Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds By Sarah Hearon July 24, 2020 Courtesy Taylor Swift/Instagram 8 7 / 8 2019 Reynolds and Lively were in attendance at Swift’s 30th birthday party in December 2019. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Amazon’s Newly Launched Face Masks Include an Amazing Tie-Dye Option Rob Kardashian’s Weight Loss Photos Through the Years Will Have You Rooting for Him Fun in the Sun! Jennifer Garner Enjoys Beach Day With Her Kids After Flaunting Bikini Body More News