Inside Taylor Swift’s Friendships With Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

2020

Fans may have learned how close the couple really is to Swift in July 2020 when she dropped a track called “Betty” on her eighth studio album, Folklore. In the song, Swift references the monikers of Lively and Reynolds’ oldest daughters, James and Inez — and seemingly announced the name of baby No. 3, who quietly arrived in 2019.

“You heard the rumors from Inez / You can’t believe a word she says,” Swift sings in the chorus.

The bridge lyrics read: “I was walking home on broken cobblestones / Just thinking of you when she pulled up like / A figment of my worst intentions / She said ‘James, get in, let’s drive.’”