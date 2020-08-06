Pics

Inside Taylor Swift’s Friendships With Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Taylor Swift Announced Blake Lively Ryan Reynolds Daughter Name With Song Betty
Ryan Reynolds, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively.
Swift confirmed the “Betty” name theory in a radio interview in August 2020, settling listeners, “I named all the characters in this story after my friend’s kids, and I hope you like it!” 

 

She also provided more insight into the song. “He lost the love of his love, basically, and doesn’t understand how to get it back. I think we all have these situations in our lives where we learn to really, really give a heartfelt apology for the first time,” Swift explained. “Everyone makes mistakes, everybody really messes up sometimes. This is a song that I wrote from the perspective of a 17-year-old boy. And I’ve always loved that in music you can kind of slip into different identifies and you can sing from other people’s perspectives, and that’s what I did in this one.”

 

