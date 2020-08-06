Inside Taylor Swift’s Friendships With Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

2020

Swift confirmed the “Betty” name theory in a radio interview in August 2020, settling listeners, “I named all the characters in this story after my friend’s kids, and I hope you like it!”

She also provided more insight into the song. “He lost the love of his love, basically, and doesn’t understand how to get it back. I think we all have these situations in our lives where we learn to really, really give a heartfelt apology for the first time,” Swift explained. “Everyone makes mistakes, everybody really messes up sometimes. This is a song that I wrote from the perspective of a 17-year-old boy. And I’ve always loved that in music you can kind of slip into different identifies and you can sing from other people’s perspectives, and that’s what I did in this one.”