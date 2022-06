2021

Reynolds turned out to be Swift’s photographer for this Instagram snap of her with Sadie Sink and Bowen Yang. Reynolds is seen in the mirror taking the snap backstage at Swift’s November SNL performance. The Free Guy star and his wife both visited the New York City studio to watch Swift perform “All Too Well.” In the comments section, Lively revealed that she makes a cameo in the pic. “Whose gorgeous foot is that?!” she commented, noting the sparkling blue heel next to Reynolds