January 2021

After releasing two bonus tracks for her ninth record, Evermore, Swift’s fans were quick to speculate that she threw shade at Kloss between the lines. “When the words of a sister come back in whispers / That prove she was not, in fact, what she seemed / Not a twin from your dreams / She’s a crook who was caught,” Swift sings in the first verse of “It’s Time to Go,” prompting listeners to believe she was referring to her falling out with the model.

Swift later detailed the meaning behind the song, writing in an Instagram post that it told a story “about listening to your gut when it tells you to leave. How you always know before you know, you know?”