March 2019

“It’s sad but sometimes when you grow, you outgrow relationships. You may leave behind friendships along the way, but you’ll always keep the memories,” Swift wrote in a thoughtful Elle essay titled “30 Things I Learned Before Turning 30,” hinting that even the strongest bonds can be broken.

At the time, Kloss told Andy Cohen that she “loved” the Miss Americana star’s honest post. “Taylor is incredible, and I feel really lucky to call her a friend, and she’s one of the hardest working women,” she added during an interview on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.