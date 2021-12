Conor Kennedy

Hanging with the Kennedys! In 2012, a 22-year-old Swift started dating Robert F. Kennedy’s then 18-year-old grandson Conor. The duo was continually caught showing major PDA on and around the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, leading Swift to purchase a rumored $4.9 million home nearby. When the three-month romance fizzled in September, Swift quickly moved out — she sold the house in March 2013.