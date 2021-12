Eddie Redmayne

The Oscar winner was caught flirting with the “Shake It Off” singer in 2012. Swift met the British actor when they were both auditioning for the film adaptation of Les Miserables, and she reportedly fell hard for Redmayne. After a brief fling, however, Redmayne called it off when Swift lost out the role of Eponine to Samantha Barks. Sources said the actor didn’t want to embark on a long-distance romance.