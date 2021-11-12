Harry Styles

After months of speculation, the One Direction heartthrob was first spotted out with Swift at the Central Park Zoo in December 2012. The romance was short-lived, as a blow-up fight during a holiday getaway led to a split in early 2013. Swift fans have Styles to thank, though, for basically the entirety of the 1989 album, which was reportedly inspired by the Brit.

The exes proved they are on friendly terms in March 2021 while attending the Grammys. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer reunited with Swift at the awards show and shared an animated conversation between commercial breaks. The “Bad Blood” singer was later seen clapping for Styles when he won Best Pop Solo Performance and the English crooner returned the favor when Swift took home the trophy for Album of the Year.