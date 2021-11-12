Matt Healy

Sources exclusively revealed to Us that Swift spent time with The 1975’s guitarist in late 2014. Swift met Healy backstage at one of his band’s concerts, and the two hit it off. After Healy was snapped wearing a 1989 album T-shirt during a concert, Swift stepped out with a shirt repping The 1975! The Brit admitted to Australian radio show Shazam that the pair had exchanged numbers, saying “I mean, bloody hell, what am I going to do? Go out with Taylor Swift? …I wouldn’t say no!”