Joe Alwyn

In May 2017, word got out that the “Gorgeous” songstress had been dating the British actor — for months! Swift had allegedly been stepping out in London wearing disguises to keep their relationship on the down-low, and even went as far as renting a London pad to be close to her man. The couple are still going strong, with their close pals even placing bets on when they will get engaged. “Taylor’s friends are all talking about a proposal and how she really wants to marry Joe,” an insider exclusively told Us in March 2019. “He’s her dream guy.” A second source told Us in August 2020 that the couple have “discussed children” already and Swift is “very excited about that chapter of her life when the timing is right.”