Tom Hiddleston

Two weeks after her split from Harris, Swift was spotted kissing the Thor actor in Rhode Island. “They were all over each other — hugging and kissing — even though there were 20 people coming and going on the beach,” an eyewitness told The Sun in June 2016. “They looked like any young couple madly in love without a care in the world.” Three months later, Hiddleswift met their end, with a source telling Us that the musician “was the one to put the brakes on the relationship.”