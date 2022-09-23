How Many Songs Are on Midnights?

The “Lover” crooner initially confirmed that there are 13 tracks, though she didn’t reveal any song titles at the time. On September 21, however, Swift took to TikTok to share a video set to elevator music, explaining that she wanted to “defy” her “habit of dropping cryptic clues and Easter eggs.”

The pop star went on to spin a bingo roller machine filled with white Ping-Pong balls labeled to match each of the album’s 13 tracks. “I’m going to be using this technologically advanced device to help me allow fate to decide exactly what track titles I’m going to be announcing and in what order,” Swift says in the video.

“In this cage are 13 Ping-Pong balls labeled 1 through 13, each representing a track on the Midnights album. So, let’s leave it up to fate.” After rolling the contraption a few times, the ball that rolled out contained the number 13. “Because of course,” the musician quipped about her favorite digits, before informing fans the name of the song: “Mastermind.”

One night later on September 22, Swift was back again, this time revealing track no. 8: “Vigilante S—t.”