What Does the Cover Art for ‘Midnights’ Look Like?

Swift shared the official artwork along with her announcement, which shows her striking a lighter while wearing shimmery blue eyeshadow. Two weeks later, she pointed out via social media that there are “four different covers” for the album and, if you turn them around, the separate back covers form a clock to emphasize the theme of time.

The vinyl variants also contain four different colors: Moonstone Blue, Jade Green, Blood Moon and Mahogony. Social media users took note of the particular retro, nostalgic aesthetic of the art, pointing out that the hazy photos not only evoked the 1970s, but also echoed early 2010s Tumblr and indie rock bands like Vampire Weekend.