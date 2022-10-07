What Is ‘Lavender Haze’ About?

In October 2022, Swift revealed that the Midnights opener, “Lavender Haze,” was partly inspired by her romance with Joe Alwyn. “I happened upon the phrase ‘lavender haze’ when I was watching Mad Men and I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool, and it turns out that it’s a common phrase used in the ’50s where they would just describe being in love,” she explained in an Instagram video. “Like, If you were in the lavender haze, that meant you were in that all-encompassing love glow, and I thought that was really beautiful. And I guess theoretically when you’re in the lavender haze, you’ll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud.”

The “I Know Places” songstress explained that the new tune is about trying to maintain that feeling of happiness in the face of adversity. “I think a lot of people have to deal with this now — not just, like, quote-unquote public figures — because we live in the era of social media and if the world finds out that you’re in love with somebody, they’re gonna weigh in on it,” she said. “My relationship for six years, we’ve had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it. And so this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff. I hope you guys like it.”