What Is ‘Midnights’ About?

Following her announcement at the VMAs, Swift shared photos of the cover and interior art for Midnights, writing that it was a “collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams.”

“For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve … we’ll meet ourselves,” the “Reputation” singer wrote via Instagram. “Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out Oct. 21. Meet me at midnight,” she concluded.