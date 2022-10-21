Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Music

Jack Antonoff Production! Easter Eggs! Everything to Know About Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Album So Far

By
Stars-Who-Were-Born-Rich-Taylor-Swift
Taylor Swift. Jim Smeal/Shutterstock
14
14 / 14
podcast

What Is the ‘Chaotic Surprise?’

Swift teased that a “chaotic surprise” was coming at 3 a.m. ET on October 21, three hours after Midnights hit streaming services. The big reveal was seven additional songs, three of which were cowritten with Folklore producer Aaron Dessner. “Surprise! I think of Midnights as a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour,” she wrote via Instagram after the tracks dropped online. “However! There were other songs we wrote on our journey to find that magic 13. I’m calling them 3am tracks. Lately I’ve been loving the feeling of sharing more of our creative process with you, like we do with From The Vault tracks. So it’s 3am and I’m giving them to you now.”

See Full Gallery