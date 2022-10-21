What ‘Midnights’ Lyrics Have Taylor Revealed?

Swift teamed up with Spotify to reveal lyrics from Midnights in the days leading up to the album’s release on various billboards around the world. “I should not be left to my own devices,” read one in New York City, while a London billboard featured the line, “I polish up real nice.” In Mexico City, a sign revealed the line “Breathe in, breathe through, breathe deep, breathe out,” — which many Swifties remembered was also a quote from Swift’s May 2022 NYU Commencement Speech.

“Hard things will happen to us. We will recover, we will learn from it, we will grow more resilient because of it,” the “All Too Well” singer, who was presented with an honorary doctorate, told graduates at the time. “And as long as we are fortunate enough to be breathing, we will breathe in, breathe through, breathe deep, and breathe out. And I am a doctor now, so I know how breathing works.”