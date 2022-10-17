What Will the Week of the ‘Midnights’ Release Look Like?

On October 16, Swift revealed the rollout plan for the week following the album’s release.

On Thursday, October 20 — the night prior to launching Midnights — the “Shake it Off” singer will debut a teaser trailer during the third quarter of Thursday Night Football on Prime Video. At the same time that the album drops at 12 a.m. PT on Friday, October 21, Swift announced that she would also be unveiling a “very chaotic surprise” before releasing a music video for the album’s first single, “Anti-Hero,” along with YouTube shorts, at 8 p.m. ET. Lyric videos for all 13 songs will also be available at that time.

The Grammy winner will be making an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday, October 24, before releasing a second untitled music video that same day. The Folklore crooner will then pop up for her second interview on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, October 28.