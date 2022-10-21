Will There Be Music Videos for ‘Midnights’?

Hours prior to the release of Midnights, Swift dropped a teaser trailer featuring clips from music videos set to premiere alongside her chosen singles that will “visually explore” the album.

“I love storytelling, I love songwriting, I love writing videos, I love directing them and this was a really fun opportunity to work again with the cinematographer, Rina Yang, who was my collaborator on the ‘All Too Well’ 10-minute short film,” the “Evermore” songstress shared during Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime.

She added, “We really wanted to challenge ourselves to do different things this time around and stretch. I’m really proud of what we made and I really hope you like them.”

The montage — which highlighted brief snippets from each video but didn’t unveil any music from the record — showed Swift in different scenarios including getting shot with an arrow before bleeding bright lavender, fighting off a second version of herself and gazing out a castle window.