… And Her Thoughts on the ‘Game of Thrones’ Finale

Just like Us, Swift is a hardcore fan of the hit series — and had an opinion on the last episode in the series. “Oh, my God. I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about this,” she quipped. “So, clinically our brain responds to our favorite show ending the same way we feel when a breakup occurs. I read that. There’s no good way for it to end. No matter what would have happened in that finale, people still would have been really upset because of the fact that it’s over.”