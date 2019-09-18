On Rekindling Her Friendship With Katy Perry

The Valentine’s Day actress and the American Idol judge butted heads in 2014 after Swift accused Perry of poaching her backup dancers. Things got better in May 2018 after the “Swish Swish” singer sent Swift an olive branch. “We were talking about how we’ve had miscommunications with people in the past, not even specifically with each other. She’s like, ‘I’m a Scorpio. Scorpios just strike when they feel threatened.’ And I was like, ‘Well, I’m an archer. We literally stand back, assess the situation, process how we feel about it, raise a bow, pull it back, and fire.’ So it’s completely different ways of processing pain, confusion, [M]LC M***isconception,” Swift said of reconnecting with Perry. “And oftentimes I’ve had this delay in feeling something that hurts me and then saying that it hurts me. … And so I can understand how people in my life would have been like, ‘Whoa, I didn’t know that was how you felt.’ Because it takes me a second … And that is how I handle any discomfort, any pain. I stand there, I freeze. And then five minutes later, I know how I feel. But in the moment, I’m probably overreacting and I should be nice. Then I process it, and in five minutes, if it’s gone, it’s past, and I’m like, ‘I was overreacting, everything’s fine. I can get through this. I’m glad I didn’t say anything harsh in the moment.’ But when it’s actually something bad that happened, and I feel really, really hurt or upset about it, I only know after the fact. Because I’ve tried so hard to squash it: ‘This probably isn’t what you think.’ That’s something I had to work on.”