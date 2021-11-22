Health Scare

Days after Adams finished the New York City Marathon on November 7, the California native shared a video of herself in the hospital, writing, “Welp, I’ve been here since 9:30 a.m. What a day 🤒.”

Adams later posted an update via her Instagram, writing, “Hiii- thank you all so much for your loving messages. I’m home & resting up. Sorry for scaring so many of you. Gonna nap & I’ll follow up with y’all soon! Xo.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum later clarified that she was hospitalized due to serious stomach pain.

“Thankfully, we were able to rule out things like it’s my appendix or kidney stones,” Adams said in a video via her Instagram Stories on November 13. “[It] just looks like it was a really bad kidney infection, which, also not really good. They were thinking about possibly keeping me overnight just because my pain kept coming back, but I thought it’d be best to go back home, sleep in my own bed [and] do all those things.”

Some followers questioned whether Clark was with his then-fiancée after her shocking health scare because Adams didn’t appear to be recovering in his apartment.