Post-Marathon Hints

The twosome offered fans glimpses at their journey to finish the New York City Marathon together earlier this month, but some followers had questions after the competitive event was over.

After Adams and Clark finished the marathon with a time of 4:40:24, they both took to social media with very different messages. The addiction specialist gushed about the “humility and courage” that Adams showed leading up to the strenuous event.

“She would never tell the world how truly inspiring her performance was yesterday at the @nycmarathon but I will,” he wrote in his lengthy post dedicated to the Bachelorette host on November 8. “She is allergic to excuses. She could have bailed at anytime in the past four months, her PR team would have handled it, but that is just not who she is. She said she was going to do something and she did it.”

Meanwhile, Adams reflected on her achievement by highlighting the experience and including one mention of her then-fiancé, adding, “And for Z, for running with me every step of the way.”