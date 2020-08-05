Colton Underwood

Underwood sent Adams home after the fantasy suite dates during season 23 of The Bachelor in 2019. She revealed during the show that she thought The First Time author was a bad kisser. “Yeah, not gonna lie. But he got better by the end of the season! I think I’m a good teacher,” she said at the time.

The Indiana native referenced her criticism when he congratulated her on becoming the Bachelorette. “Congrats @TayshiaAdams — good luck and I hope you find yourself a better kisser 😉,” he tweeted in August 2020.