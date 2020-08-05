John Paul Jones

Adams and the actor began dating during season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2019. The pair called it quits before the finale, but reunited on the After the Final Rose episode after she flew to his home state of Maryland to win him back. Although Jones moved to California to be closer to her, they split again in October 2019.

Jones told Us in August 2020 that he’s “happy” Adams is the new Bachelorette. “I’m really happy and excited for her on this new journey,” he said at the time. “I hope she finds the love and happiness that she deserves.”