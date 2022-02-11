Mikaela Shiffrin

The Colorado native, who previously romanced Mathieu Faivre and Brennan Rubie, has been dating fellow Olympic skier Aleksander Kilde since 2021.

“When you look at this picture you can make up so many statements, meanings and thoughts,” the Norwegian athlete paid tribute to his girlfriend via Instagram in February 2022 after her event. “Most of you probably look at it saying: ‘she has lost it,’ ‘she can’t handle the pressure’ or ‘what happened?’… Which makes me frustrated, because all I see is a top athlete doing what a top athlete does! It’s a part of the game and it happens. The pressure we all put on individuals in the sports are enormous, so let’s give the same amount of support back. It’s all about the balance and we are just normal human beings!! I love you Kaela.”