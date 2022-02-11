Shaun White

Before the professional snowboarder found love with the Love Hard actress, he was previously linked to Westworld’s Summer Spiro, Lindsay Lohan, Bar Refaeli and Sarah Barthel. Us broke the news of White’s romance with Dobrev one month before they made their Instagram debut in May 2020.

“What’s been really great is she can snowboard really well because I’m not the best teacher,” the California native told Us in October 2021 of the Degrassi alum. “For some reason, I can do it, but I just have a really hard time explaining it how. I remember our first riding day together, I was like, ‘OK, I’m getting ready for her to be falling,’ and I zipped down the mountain and I turned around. I was like, ‘Oh gosh, I hope she’s OK.’ I’m sitting there for a minute and I was like, ‘Uh-oh. Do I unstrap and walk up? Maybe she fell. I’m the horrible guy that just took off.’ She had passed me during my run somehow. Going way faster than me. She was already waiting at the chairlifts.”