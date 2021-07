4. Her Father, Brian Carey, Is Her Coach

Carey’s parents owned a gym when she was growing up, which she has credited with helping nurture her interest in the sport. Because he’s her coach, he was allowed to travel to Tokyo with her and has been by her side on the floor as she competes. “Thanks for being by my side every step of the way,” she wrote via Instagram in September 2020, wishing her dad a happy birthday.