Jason Sudeikis

The SNL alum tied the knot with screenwriter Canon in 2004 after five years of dating. They separated in 2008 and their divorce was finalized two years later.

He was linked to January Jones for six months until their split in January 2011.

Sudeikis started dating Wilde in 2011. They welcomed son Otis in 2014 and daughter Daisy in 2016. The pair were engaged for seven years before they called it quits in November 2020.