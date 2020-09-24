Real Estate

Teddi Mellencamp Buys $6.5 Million Encino Mansion After ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Exit

By
So Glam! Teddi Mellencamp Buys $6.5 Million Mansion After 'RHOBH' Exit
 The Luxury Level
13
13 / 13
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

Sleek and Chic

The Art Deco-style bar is situated next to a living area, which features a black marble fireplace.

Back to top